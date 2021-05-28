Emma Stone Brings the Evil Fashion Queen ‘Cruella’ to Life
Most of us know the story of 101 Dalmatians and remember the main antagonist of the film, Cruella de Vil; how could you forget her? The iconic theme song, black and white hair, unique fashion sense, the Panther De Ville car, her vengeful nature, and her obsession with Dalmatians. Your first exposure to this character was either in the 1956 novel, Walt Disney's classic animated film from 1961, or even the live-action adaptation that was released in 1996. With all these adaptations, the one thing we never learned was this woman became the villainous Cruella de Vil.