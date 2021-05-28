Emma Stone Brings the Evil Fashion Queen ‘Cruella’ to Life

This film from Disney will be released May 28 simultaneously in theaters as well as on Disney+ with Premiere Access and a onetime additional fee. Disney can’t seem to stop itself from producing live-action remakes of its animated titles. Of course, they have been doing this for many years now (even the original 101 Dalmatians got a live-action redressing in 2000). Their newest attempt is Cruella, a prequel of sorts that focuses on the backstory of the famous antagonist. There are some pacing problems in this film and it isn’t without some issues.