Brooklyn, NY

The Music Industry Is Where No Artist Stops Working—Even When They Die

Vice
 19 days ago

Last weekend, Pop Smoke’s mother Audrey Jackson accepted five Billboard Music Awards, including Top New Artist and Top Rap Album, on her late son’s behalf. “Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in the flesh,” she said. It was the type of sweep that the charismatic Brooklyn rapper should’ve been able to accept for himself following the success of last year’s Meet the Woo 2 and his posthumous debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Yet, as Pop Smoke’s spirit was conjured in the presence of his mother and brother Obasi Jackson, the moment only heightened the gravity of his absence. In an industry where “the show must go on,” there is no such thing as rest—even in death.

