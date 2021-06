Prince William is continuing his royal tour of Scotland. And he’s getting pretty cozy with the locals, especially 94-year-old Betty Magee. On Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge residential care home, which is run by CrossReach, the Church of Scotland’s Social Care Council. During the event, the 38-year-old enjoyed ice cream and chatted with residents, including Magee and her granddaughter Kimberly. While speaking with the duo, Magee and William partook in some flirty banter.