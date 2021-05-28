Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

2021 World Food Prize winner highlights the importance of ‘aquatic superfoods’

By Ben Belton
World Economic Forum
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFish are a crucial part of the diet for more than 1 billion people, being a rich source of macronutrients. On May 11, 2021, the World Food Prize Foundation announced its 2021 laureate is Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted. Her research has helped to improve farming practices and increase awareness of the...

www.weforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Food Prize#Food Security#Food Systems#Fish Farmers#Mola#Undernutrition#Worldfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
India
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Agricultureglobalvoices.org

Diversity is key: Speaking with Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh-Thilsted, winner of the 2021 World Food Prize

With the climate crisis threatening the world's food systems, now compounded by the economic chasm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger mitigation and food security are front-burner issues. How do we implement eco-friendly agricultural methods, especially when farmers—many of them women—do not have a seat at the table? In Global South countries, many farmers are also unable to tap into financial support or secure land ownership.
United NationsUN News Centre

Influencing Change: Highlighting Young Voices in Food and Sustainability

Influencing Change: Highlighting Young Voices in Food and Sustainability. Organized in partnership with the Civil Society Unit, United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Kitchen Connection, this Briefing will focus on the emerging themes of the UN Food Systems Summit. The event aims to encourage discussions on issues that affect food systems and to delve into the hearts of young influencers who are leveraging social media as advocacy tools for sustainable food systems change. The discussion will be complemented by introductions to current food systems initiatives that support youth and provide actionable tools for change.
cgiar.org

Nutrition scientist Dr. Shakuntala Thilsted awarded the 2021 World Food Prize

Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, Global Lead for Nutrition and Public Health at WorldFish, was named today the 2021 World Food Prize Laureate for her groundbreaking research, critical insights, and landmark innovations in developing holistic, nutrition-sensitive approaches to aquatic food systems, including fisheries and aquaculture. Thilsted is the first woman of...
Agricultureava360.com

IFC highlights challenges for domestic food safety in Africa

Attendees of IFC’s first virtual food safety event have heard how Africa is tackling the issue of safe food domestically. The 9th International Finance Corporation (IFC) International Food Safety Forum covered domestic and trade issues, as well as food safety culture over two days in May and is still available to watch. IFC is part of the World Bank Group.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

The Latest: California draws winners of $50K vaccine prizes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a turn as gameshow host as the state drew the first 15 winners of $50,000 prizes for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Newsom and two others drew the winners from a lottery machine Friday. It’s the first in a series of drawings,...
AfricaUNICEF

Investing in climate resilient water and sanitation in Africa cannot wait

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure. The impact is staggering: 58 per cent of children in Eastern and Southern Africa and 31 per cent of children in West and Central Africa live in areas of high, or extremely high, water vulnerability. These children are more likely to miss school to fetch water. They are more likely to suffer malnutrition and stunting when droughts and floods impact agricultural food production. And they are more likely to get sick when communicable diseases and infection spread due to lack of sanitation and contaminated water quality.
Industryqatar-tribune.com

Ooredoo CEO highlights importance of innovation

Ooredoo Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani on Wednesday joined a panel discussion on the importance of innovation in telecommunications at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Senior-level participants shared their thoughts on the role of innovation in business strategy in their industry, and insights into...
HealthFood Tank

Expanding Nutrition Initiatives in Lead-Up to U.N. Food Systems Summit

In the lead-up to the 2021 U.N. Food Systems Summit, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is continuing to expand its efforts to address malnutrition in Ethiopia. “Leading up to the United Nations Food Systems Summit, the pressure is on to ensure safe nutritious food is promoted. This presents an opportunity to put nutrition higher on the global agenda, which will help people thrive and ultimately save lives,” Ton Haverkort, GAIN Country Director of Ethiopia, tells Food Tank.
Industrydallassun.com

Ghana's farmers aren't all seeing the fruits of a Green Revolution

Global businesses, donors and governments have each pursued a Green Revolution agenda in Africa, Asia and South America since the 1960s. Its aim was, in theory, to produce more food, reducing food insecurity and poverty. This was done via improved seed varieties, chemical fertilisers and other agrochemicals. However, rates of...
Public Healthmarketscale.com

The Importance of Digitization in a Post-COVID World

America’s network landscape is quickly evolving thanks to new technologies like 5G. It is redefining the way we do business, learn and connect with each other. But we’re not there yet. A lot needs to happen, from the budget to build to the software to connect and the spectrum to...
Agricultureinvesting.com

Surging food import costs threaten world's poorest, FAO warns

PARIS (Reuters) -Food imports costs across the world are expected to surge to record levels this year, piling pressure on many of the poorest countries whose economies have already been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. Food Agency said on Thursday. These high costs may persist for a sustained...
Sportsshortpedia.com

How much is the World Test Championship prize money?

ICC has announced the prize money for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC). The winner will receive a whopping US $1.6 million (INR 11.71 crores), while the runner-up will get $800,000 (INR 5.85 crores). The prize money will be split between the teams in case of a draw. India and New Zealand will go head to head for the World Test Championship silverware from June 18-22 in Southampton.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

The Road to Restoration: A Guide to Identifying Priorities and Indicators for Monitoring Forest and Landscape Restoration

By declaring the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the UN has recognized that there are only 10 years left to restore the world’s degraded land. Countries are striving to fight climate change by 2030 through their Paris Agreement commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But in many cases, their climate and development agenda are disconnected, even though sustainability and development go hand in hand – especially for rural communities.
Environmentpopular-archaeology.com

Climate conditions during the migration of Homo sapiens out of Africa reconstructed

UNIVERSITY OF COLOGNE—An international research team led by Professor Dr Frank Schäbitz has published a climate reconstruction of the last 200,000 years for Ethiopia. This means that high-resolution data are now available for the period when early Homo sapiens, our ancestors, made their way from Africa to Europe and Asia. Schäbitz and his colleagues determined the dates using a drill core of lake sediments deposited in southern Ethiopia’s Chew Bahir Basin, which lies near human fossil sites. Temporal resolution of the samples, reaching nearly 10 years, revealed that from 200,000 to 125,000 years before our time, the climate there was relatively wet, providing enough water and thus abundant plant and animal food resources in the lowlands of East Africa. From 125,000 to 60,000 years ago, it gradually became drier, and particularly dry between 60,000 to 14,000 years ago. The data now obtained fit well with genetic findings, according to which our direct genetic ancestors (‘African Eve’) left Africa ‘successfully’ during a wet phase about 70,000 to 50,000 years ago.
Businesstahawultech.com

Microsoft executive highlights the importance of ‘tech intensity’

CNME Editor Mark Forker spoke to Leila Serhan, Public Sector Director, Microsoft UAE, at GISEC 2021, to learn more about the need for tech intensity, how the US technology leader is helping to drive the digital transformation of the UAE economy, and how the security landscape has changed since COVID-19.
Wildlifebioengineer.org

Pollutant concentration increases in the franciscana dolphin

The concentration of potentially toxic metals is increasing in the population of the franciscana dolphin –a small cetacean, endemic from the Rio de la Plata and an endangered species– according to a study led by a team of the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio), published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.