Choosing small living room furniture is not the easiest of tasks. You’ve got to cram in all the pieces you need to make the space function as a living room – a sofa, a coffee table, maybe a TV unit, shelving, side tables, console tables – and yet keep it from feeling cramped and like every square inch is filled with bulky furniture. But it’s doable; picking out furniture for a small space just means you have to be a bit more clued up on what shapes, colors, and designs to look out for. And we are here to help with that.