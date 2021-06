No-bake cookies are an extremely popular dessert choice for a variety of reasons. Some people like them because most of the time, they are pretty easy to prepare. Others who may not like spending a lot of time cooking in the kitchen find no-bake cookies a happy medium. And then there are those who enjoy how no-bake cookies taste. Whatever your thoughts may be on the subject, if you love traditional no-bake chocolate cookies, you will completely love these easy no-bake Nutella cookies from recipe developer Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert. Shelbert says this recipe adds a hazelnut chocolate twist to the classic versions of no-bake cookies. In the end, it comes down to a personal preference between peanut butter or its hazelnut flavored counterpart, but one thing's for sure: Nutella lovers are sure to go nuts for them.