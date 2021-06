The Orioles achieved the unthinkable at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. They won a baseball game. OK, sure, that doesn’t seem too impressive on its face, but you have to admit that—for at least a minute during their 14-game losing streak—you thought it might be possible that they wouldn’t win another game this summer. It would have been embarrassing and enraging, but it also would have been historic, and perhaps that is worth something.