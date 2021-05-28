Cancel
Congress & Courts

The Indian Removal Act Was Used by the U.S. Government to Commit Ethnic Cleansing

By Ruth Hopkins
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 28, 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act into law. The United States government had always used treaties as a ruse to expel Native nations from their ancestral lands, but this major federal legislation was the first that, on its face, soundly rejected tribal sovereignty and Native rights.

#Indian Removal Act #U.S. #Indian Tribes #The U.S. Government #Native #Indigenous #Red Sticks #The U.S. Supreme Court #The U.S. Army #Choctaw #Tsalagi #The Cherokee Nation
