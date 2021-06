Garwood Medical Devices has crossed another threshold as it continues to develop technology its leaders believe will one day alleviate a devastating medical problem. The company has closed on a $4 million round of Series C funding to support the pre-clinical development of its BioPrax technology, which treats infections on metallic orthopaedic implants. About 50,000 patients in the U.S. alone contract infections on hip and knee implants each year, a serious problem that leads to a series of difficult choices for doctors and patients.