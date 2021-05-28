Stop the mental health stigma: How to build empathy in Flagler Schools

The month of May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month; this month we are focusing on reducing the mental health stigma. It has been a tremendous journey this school year. I can attest for many it has been exhausting, exhilarating, confounding and breathtaking. It seems that this school year has taken its toll on all of us, causing us to experience many twists and turns and sometimes feeling like things are totally out of control, creating feelings of being lost and alone, stressed and overwhelmed.