Domènec Torrent: what it is really like to be Pep Guardiola’s right-hand man

The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomènec Torrent has been talking for 90 minutes plus added time, explaining processes and planning, the mechanics that go into every match, the tiny details that decide destinies and the wider shifts in footballing culture, when he picks up the computer screen and twists it. “That?” he says. “That’s the net.” Hanging on the wall behind him at his home near Girona, fully visible now, is a piece cut from the goal at the 2009 Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United in Rome. “It’s my daughter’s,” he adds, smiling.

