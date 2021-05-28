Cancel
Lucha Martinez de Luna is on a mission to preserve Denver’s Chicano/a art work

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucha Martinez de Luna has spent the last few years cataloging Chicano art work around Denver in an effort to preserve them. As director of the Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project, Martinez de Luna has a deep connection to the work: Her father, Emanuel Martinez, was a muralist. She fears that if more isn’t done to keep his work and other murals from Chicano/a artists from being tagged or destroyed, cultural monuments that give some areas of the city a sense of place could be erased.

