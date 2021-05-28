Lucha Martinez de Luna is on a mission to preserve Denver’s Chicano/a art work

Lucha Martinez de Luna has spent the last few years cataloging Chicano art work around Denver in an effort to preserve them. As director of the Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project, Martinez de Luna has a deep connection to the work: Her father, Emanuel Martinez, was a muralist. She fears that if more isn’t done to keep his work and other murals from Chicano/a artists from being tagged or destroyed, cultural monuments that give some areas of the city a sense of place could be erased.