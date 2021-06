Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have never taken this next major championship so seriously. I’m eating healthy, getting PT for the first time on my back, and even doing some stretching! Yep, I’m feeling pretty good about going back to Kiawah in two weeks for the 2021 HGGA Championship AKA my annual golf trip. I’ll even film me dropping a ball into the rough like Xander did at Torrey Pines. Speaking of which, I almost forgot there’s another major on the schedule this week. Whoops. Anyway, let’s get prepared for that and get caught up on everything else happening in golf. Then it’s back to stretching because I’m going to be spending a LOT of time just lying on the couch the next few days.