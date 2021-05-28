Funding for Africa's startups is at a record high - this is where it's going

At the just ended Egyptian African Businessmen Association (EABA)’s African Women’s Conference organized under the theme: “the role of the African woman in promoting inter-regional trade post covid-19” held virtually on zoom with participants from most African countries and beyond; I made a strong business case for the African continent arguing it is about time African’s tell our own stories the African way. Speaking on the topic the role of human resources in supporting African Businesswomen to boast intra continental trade post covid-19, it is vital to know decisive action from government, policy makers, stakeholders, entrepreneurs and all people of goodwill will support the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the African Unions agenda 2063. This is because beyond the numbers and negotiations, we need decisive actions and collective efforts of the African people to reach this realization. We have all come to the acceptance that AfCFTA is a legal instrument which seeks to create a single market for Africa. Just as AfCFTA represents much more that trade integration, I believe it also seeks to promote that significant milestone journey to African’s integration and development serving as a catalyst for new ways of doing business, producing, working and trading within Africa and the rest of the world.