Roundup: Antonio Brown Sued Again; RIP John Davis; Janoris Jenkins' Rolls Royce Stolen From Atlanta Airport

By Liam McKeone
 19 days ago

Antonio Brown sued again, this time for allegedly not paying marketing firm... Milli Vanilli's John Davis dies at 66... Janoris Jenkins got his Rolls Royce stolen from the Atlanta airport... Republicans poised to block creation of Jan. 6 commission... Darth Vader house hits market for $4.3 million in Houston... Andrew Yang slams New York Daily News over Asian cartoon... Google nears settlement of anti-trust ad-tech case in France... Rush Limbaugh's radio show will be taken over by Clay Travis, Buck Sexton... Paul Ryan enters GOP civil war... American journalist detained in Myanmar after trying to leave country... Woman finds out she won Ohio vaccine lottery en route to buy a used car... Japan doctors union warns Olympics could create 'Tokyo Olympic' virus strain...

‘Why not roll the dice?’ Lamar Odom’s risky road back from addiction and depression [Yahoo!]

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place [Ringer]

College Football Playoff expansion isn’t the answer to fix college football, but relegation is [Fansided]

The Dark Side of Congo's Cobalt Rush [New Yorker]

We'll see how this goes.

This looks funny. And features Lily from the TNT commercials!

Also looks good.

Anotha trailer.

Good stuff.

Woof. What a play.

