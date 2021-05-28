How much will it cost to save nature - and who will pay?

Whether to avoid high taxes, to escape quarantines and skirt travel bans, to increase travel options, or just for the prestige, wealthy people have been jumping through hoops to secure a second passport. Pre-pandemic, there was no shortage of countries offering residence and citizenship by investment — a legal and lucrative industry. And when countries began shutting their borders, limiting the spread of disease by allowing in only citizens and residents, many people questioned the idea that one passport was enough. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reportedly applied last year for citizenship in Cyprus — for $2.5 million. Here's what it takes to essentially buy a passport in countries from Antigua and Barbuda to New Zealand. (All amounts were converted to U.S. dollars using current exchange rates at the time of writing.)