Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

See what voters in Greene's constituency think of her Holocaust comments

deltanews.tv
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing criticism in her Georgia constituency over her comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. CNN's Martin Savidge speaks to voters in Rome, Georgia.

www.deltanews.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Rome, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constituency#The Holocaust#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.