5 ‘Ross and Rachel’ Moments From FRIENDS That Already Proved They Had an Amazing Chemistry
The Friend: The Reunion special was no less than a nostalgic trip where we saw the cast discuss everything that had happened on the sets of the show. From talking about the most iconic scenes to discussing their lives after Friends, we saw Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox bring back so many memories all at once. Friends Star David Schwimmer Settles Ross and Rachel’s ‘We Were on a Break’ Debate on ‘The Tonight Show’ Once And For All!newsbrig.com