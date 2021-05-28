5 ‘Ross and Rachel’ Moments From FRIENDS That Already Proved They Had an Amazing Chemistry

Friends – a show that gave us six memorable characters, will always be a special show for everyone. Courteney Cox, who essayed the role of Monica Geller on the show, rose to fame because of this very character. The clean freak, the emotional mess, the talented chef, and the best friend we all wish we have, Monica was special for so many reasons. Cox essayed the role so flawlessly that fans cannot even imagine any other actor to ever have played it so well. Courteney Cox Birthday Special: Monica Geller’s Popular Quotes from Friends that Prove She Was Sassy AF.