BACARDÍ Announces A-K Hada as National Brand Ambassador
In advance of Memorial Day, BACARDÍ is proud to announce the appointment of A-K Hada as National Brand Ambassador for BACARDÍ Rums. Based in New York City, A-K Hada began her career in hospitality nine years ago and established herself as one of the industry’s most celebrated talents. As the creative force behind the bar of some of hospitality’s biggest names, Hada is most notably recognized for her six-year tenure as head bartender for PDT, the iconic New York bar. Most recently, she served as Beverage Director for the legendary Dante in New York, overseeing the beverage programs for their partnerships with Jean-Georges at The Greens and with The Snow Lodge in Aspen. Beyond the bar, Hada has also held leadership position as General Manager of Existing Conditions and led the apprenticeship program as CAP Manager at Tales of the Cocktail for the last five years running.www.fb101.com