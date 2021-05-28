Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Leon man faces child sex charges in Cattaraugus County

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Leon man is facing charges after an investigation into a child sexual assault case. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office Criminal Bureau probe resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old John Becker on Monday. Becker has been charged with sex abuse in the 1st degree, criminal sexual act in the 1st degree, course of sexual conduct in the 1st degree and predatory sex assault against a child. Becker was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail with bail to await further proceedings.

