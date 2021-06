In a last-ditch attempt to keep crews and planes in the air, easyJet has responded to the latest government crackdown on international travel by introducing very short domestic flights.With no indication when overseas holidays at scale may be possible, Britain’s biggest budget airline has shifted capacity from the UK to Germany.But easyJet still has far more resources than needed to run its current skeleton UK service commensurate with government restrictions.So the airline will operate Airbus A320 aircraft, with a range of over 2,500 miles, on a pair of English domestic routes that are below 200 miles: Liverpool to Bournemouth (182...