New Limited-Edition Pringles® Flavor Gives Wendy’s® Spicy Chicken Sandwich Lovers A New Reason To Drive Thru The Snack Aisle

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook out: there’s a new spicy chicken player in town, and this one packs all of the crispy, spicy flavor into one bite. The masters of flavor at Pringles® are setting their sights on Wendy’s® original Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The result? A snack that allows you to enjoy the magic of Wendy’s Spicy Chicken in a single Pringles crisp that fits just between your fingers, perfect for everyday and everywhere snacking moments.

