New Limited-Edition Pringles® Flavor Gives Wendy’s® Spicy Chicken Sandwich Lovers A New Reason To Drive Thru The Snack Aisle

Their best chicken sandwich BK has had was the original tendercrisp with the corn dusted bun. I worked there my senior year of high school. I loved those sandwiches. Man I try to tell people but nobody remembers. The OG spicy tender crisp with that sauce was the best chicken sandwich I’ve ever had from a fast food place and the bi*ch was actually spicy . BK fu*ked up major taking it on then tryna bring it back with a new recipe. They had a gem.