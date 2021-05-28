New Limited-Edition Pringles® Flavor Gives Wendy’s® Spicy Chicken Sandwich Lovers A New Reason To Drive Thru The Snack Aisle
Look out: there’s a new spicy chicken player in town, and this one packs all of the crispy, spicy flavor into one bite. The masters of flavor at Pringles® are setting their sights on Wendy’s® original Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The result? A snack that allows you to enjoy the magic of Wendy’s Spicy Chicken in a single Pringles crisp that fits just between your fingers, perfect for everyday and everywhere snacking moments.www.fb101.com