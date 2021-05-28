Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place 2 ending explained: your biggest questions answered

By Bradley Russell
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Quiet Place 2 slowly tiptoed its way towards an ending that was not only incredibly satisfying after the gut-punch of the original's farewell, but has also given us a taste of the franchise’s wider mythology and world-building. Whisper it: the Quiet Place 2 ending may have secretly set the stage for Part 3.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quiet Place#A Quiet Place#Marcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nintendo
Related
MoviesPosted by
KISS 106

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of the Pandemic

In an encouraging sign for movie theaters and the film industry at large, A Quiet Place Part II scored a huge opening weekend over the Memorial Day holiday. The film, the sequel to John Krasinski’s popular horror thriller, grossed $47.4 million from Friday to Sunday, with an estimated $57 million for the full four-day weekend. That easily easily breaks the previous opening weekend record during the coronavirus pandemic, which was set back in April by Godzilla vs. Kong. It earned $32.2 million in its opening weekend.
Moviesstardem.com

Review: A Quiet Place Part 2 is fun ride to disappointing end

REVIEW — John Krasinski really doesn’t like endings. His horror debut “A Quiet Place” (2018) ended on a cliffhanger, and Krasinski did it again with the much-anticipated “A Quiet Place Part 2,” released in theaters on May 28. But where the first film’s ending is suspenseful, the second just leaves you exasperated. The same might be true for the rest of “Part 2.”
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki writer answers your biggest questions about Loki variants, Richard E. Grant, and timelines

As Loki kicks off on Disney Plus, there's a lot to get our heads around – the whole concept of time in the MCU has pretty much been turned on its head, for example. Turns out there's a Sacred Timeline that no one is allowed to deviate from and, if they do, they'll have the Time Variance Authority on their backs. The TVA is an organization tasked with monitoring the timeline of the universe and making sure nothing goes awry – except, of course, "things going awry" is sort of Loki's specialty.
Moviesperiodicaltoday.com

A Quiet Place 2 crosses $100 million mark in the US and Canada!

The highly awaited horror film of the year “A Quiet Place II” has crossed the $100 million mark in USA and Canada. Therefore, the sequel has become the first movie released after pandemic to earn more than $100 million and Canada and USA box office. According to the reports, “A...
Movieswdiy.org

A Quiet Place Part II | At the Movies

The reigning movie box-office couple, star Emily Blunt and her husband, director John Krasinski, combine forces again in "A Quiet Place Part II." Get ready to jump in your theater seat. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction horror film. It's the battle of the Emmas...
MoviesGizmodo

A Quiet Place 2's Ending Will Inform the Spin-off, According to John Krasinski

A Quiet Place Part II writer and director John Krasinski has handed over the reins of the franchise to Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special), and he couldn’t be happier with how things are going. In fact, there’s already a script for the third movie, which Krasinski said is “going to do something that we haven’t done before.”
MoviesHollywood.com

Movie Theaters Are Back: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reaches $100 Million

Hollywood and movie theaters across the United States received some long-awaited and encouraging news this weekend when John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II reportedly became the first film to surpass $100 million in US ticket sales since the onset of the pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II is already...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

A Quiet Place Spin-Off Movie Is Slated for 2023

It’s with a little bit of trepidation that looking ahead to a spinoff of A Quiet Place, which is being called A Quiet Place III, for now, is being developed with filmmaker Jeff Nichols at the helm. There’s nothing to say that Nichols is the wrong guy since he’s convinced many people that his movies are worth watching, but rather, it’s the idea of continuing this premise in a manner that might thin it out too much and perhaps ruin the desire for it. Right now A Quiet Place is big thanks to the sequel and the original, and it’s not bound to slow down any time soon as far as anyone can see. But the hope is that things will remain this way and that Nichols will see the sense in not changing up the story too much in the interest of keeping to the idea of a post-apocalyptic world where creatures that hunt according to sound are only one of the dangers to be had.
Moviesupr.org

'A Quiet Place II' Review With Casey

This sequel was released in theaters on May 28 in time for Memorial Day weekend and it might be the film of the summer to nudge the floodgates of audiences open again. A Quiet Place Part II picks up immediately where the first film ends with the nuclear family, led by a determined Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns, 2018), forced to leave their farmhouse venturing barefoot into an unknown world meeting other people who are dangerous or begrudgingly helpful. Other film critics have written their reviews of this film saying things like, "nerve-shredding," "inspired," and "an astonishing sequel." I don't think I would go that far. But A Quiet Place Part II still captures the thrilling intensity of the first film from 2018, and even more importantly, it manages to maintain the intensity and suspense from beginning to end.
MinoritiesSFGate

I'm Not Answering Your Dumb Diversity Questions: Guest Column

A couple of weeks ago, I was interviewed for a video commemorating a diversity event I moderated back in 2018. To prep me, the organization sent me a list of questions. “What does diversity mean to you?” “Why does diversity matter?” “Have we made any progress?” “What would you like to see happen next?”