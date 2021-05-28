Budweiser Debuts New Patriotic Cans to Celebrate America and Kick off the Summer Season

Every Sunday night 10pm to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national releases & highlighting local rock: Q Connected. This week Q Connected is getting ready for summer so you'll hear a brand new song from an El Paso favorite Volbeat, who ALSO is getting ready for summer (you can see the music video down below), the brand new song from Architect's latest album "For Those Who Wish To Exist", & the latest from AEW Superstar Chris Jericho's band Fozzy. We also have regional rockers Crafting the Conspiracy, a metal band straight from the oilfields of Odessa, Texas & they're gonna rock El Paso August 12th at The Rockhouse & much more new rock.