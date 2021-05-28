Budweiser Debuts New Patriotic Cans to Celebrate America and Kick off the Summer Season
Budweiser, America’s beer since 1876, is celebrating American pride all summer long with the release of its bold, new patriotic themed line of cans and summer campaign. Available in time for Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start of summer – Budweiser’s three new limited-edition cans celebrate American freedom and the start of a historic summer, featuring a red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes.www.fb101.com