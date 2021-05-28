Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

MetroNews This Morning 5-28-21

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinations in West Virginia are transforming into a sweepstakes with scholarships, pickup-trucks, and cash prizes for upcoming drawings. Senator Capito leads the GOP effort on a counter offer to the Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan. One West Virginia man charged in the Jan. 6th riot is trying again to get out of jail while another gets more time to work on his case. Viatris–the company which replaced Mylan–has officially announced its layoff notices for just under 1500 employees in Morgantown. In Sports, Manoah has a fantastic first game in the show and two MEC rivals will battle in an elimination game the Atlantic Regional in post season baseball. Those stories and more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.

wvmetronews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Metronews#Gop#Mec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Charleston, WVWVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. June 13, 1861: The Second Wheeling Convention began in the federal courtroom of the Wheeling Custom House. This convention declared the Confederate...
LotteryIntelligencer

West Virginia Vaccination Lottery Registration Ends Tonight

CHARLESTON – While COVID-19 remains a concern, West Virginia is planning a celebration Sunday on the state’s 158th birthday for those who have been vaccinated. Sunday marks both West Virginia Day and Father’s Day, with Gov. Jim Justice announcing a celebration on the front steps of the Capitol starting at 1 p.m. The public is invited and the event will be livestreamed.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Week

Republicans just killed outdoor dining in Pennsylvania

Over the last year, restaurants across Pennsylvania have spent millions and millions of dollars reconfiguring themselves to sell takeout drinks and building outdoor shelters in nearby parking spaces, so that people could continue to eat out without risking being infected with COVID-19. That enormous investment collided headlong this week with...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

COVID-19 death reported in Fayette County

There were 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Thursday, including one in Fayette County. The state reported 656 new virus cases, including four in Washington County, taking the cumulative total to 1,204,099. Greene County reported three new virus cases while Fayette had seven, taking their totals to 3,311 and 13,235,...
Ohio Statelegion.org

What happened in Ohio?

In this week’s episode of The American Legion Tango Alpha Lima podcast, the hosts explore the quick action by The American Legion Department of Ohio following the rogue action of two members who tried to silence a speaker at a Memorial Day event. During retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter’s...
Michigan Stateonlinepokerreport.com

DraftKings Casino Launches DK Craps In New Jersey, With Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia Coming Soon

DraftKings’ in-house game development team is on a roll. On Monday, the company announced the launch of the latest title developed by its in-house team. DK Craps is exactly what it sounds like: a digital craps game featuring custom graphics and DraftKings branding. This is bigger news than it sounds like, because it fills a void in the US at the moment. As ubiquitous as craps tables are at brick-and-mortar casinos, online casino implementations are hard to find, especially in the legal market.
Animalsfoxwilmington.com

Record number of bears harvested in North Carolina hunting season

The past 12 months have been very exciting for hunting and fishing enthusiasts. With many businesses closed due to the lockdowns, many more people headed out into the wild than in previous years. With more people hunting and fishing, more records were set across the country. Hunters in North Carolina...
Kentucky StateESPN

Kentucky judge divides Medina Spirit urine sample for tests

FRANKFORT, Ky. --  A Kentucky judge has granted representatives of trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit much of the horse's split urine sample to be further tested for betamethasone and other substances. The Hall of Fame trainer and Zedan Racing Stables last week...
Morgantown, WVwvu.edu

WVU Extension’s Energy Express on WVPB brings STEM, art, food and fun to West Virginia homes

Children and families can tune in this summer to West Virginia Public Broadcasting to engage in fun, interactive programming through WVU Extension Service's Energy Express in the comfort of their homes. The six-week, summer television program will be hosted by Joel Brown and broadcast across West Virginia beginning June 21, 2021. The 30-minute episodes will air Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and feature engaging activities in literacy, STEM, art, cooking, nature, nutrition and more.
Charleston, WVwvpress.org

State prepares for West Virginia Day celebrations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Tourism continues the celebration for the state’s birthday on June 20, 2021. This year offers something extra to celebrate, as the state marks the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”. “There’s never been a better time to visit...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Eddie Has At Least 5 New Shoes For Walk From West Virginia To Tennessee

Eddie is only a few short days away from his walk from West Virginia To Tennessee. For those that missed it, Eddie was willing to put his money where his mouth is after saying George Strait's "Carrying Your Love With Me" lyrics didn't add up. Once listeners raised over $10,000 for National Angels, he had to make the walk and of course our listeners showed up, raising over $65,000.
Kentucky Statewvih.com

Kentucky Launches Vaccine Incentive

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear invited Kentuckians to get a COVID-19 vaccine and enter for a Shot at a Million – the state’s new vaccine incentive drawing. The Governor announced two types of drawings that permanent residents of Kentucky can enter to win, at shotatamillion.ky.gov, if they have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With vacation season underway and many young adults heading off to college, West Virginia’s Attorney General is sending out a warning about a scam that targets grandparents. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says not to be fooled by callers claiming grandchildren need help. Scammers have been known...
Wood County, WVWTAP

PHS principal is West Virginia Principal of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss has been chosen as West Virginia’s Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). DeMoss will represent the state at the NASSP National Principal of the Year Institute in September in Washington, D.C. In his...