MetroNews This Morning 5-28-21

Vaccinations in West Virginia are transforming into a sweepstakes with scholarships, pickup-trucks, and cash prizes for upcoming drawings. Senator Capito leads the GOP effort on a counter offer to the Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan. One West Virginia man charged in the Jan. 6th riot is trying again to get out of jail while another gets more time to work on his case. Viatris–the company which replaced Mylan–has officially announced its layoff notices for just under 1500 employees in Morgantown. In Sports, Manoah has a fantastic first game in the show and two MEC rivals will battle in an elimination game the Atlantic Regional in post season baseball. Those stories and more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.