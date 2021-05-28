Juvenile killed in Amish buggy crash

A juvenile driving an Amish horse and buggy was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers from the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash at approximately 7:13 a.m. on State Route 301 north of US 224 in Homer Township in Medina County.

Troopers on scene located a 2013 black Ford F-150 with moderate damage and an Amish horse and buggy with disabling damage.

Investigators said the Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on State Route 301, when it struck the Amish horse and buggy from the back.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 26-year-old from Mansfield.

The driver of the buggy, identified as a juvenile from Homerville, Ohio, was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

No further information was released on the condition of the horse or the 26-year-old driver.

State troopers say alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

