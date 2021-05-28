Cancel
A Quiet Place 3? Here's what the future holds for the horror franchise

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Quiet Place Part 2 is here and, given the numbering convention, it stands to reason that a Part 3 is on the way. That, however, isn’t officially the case – but it certainly isn’t the end of John Krasinski’s original horror franchise. Here’s the latest on what’s still down the road for A Quiet Place.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
Jeff Nichols
John Krasinski
#Paramount#A Quiet Place Part 3#The A Quiet Place#Crystal Palace
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will A Quiet Place 3 Happen? Here’s What Emily Blunt Thinks

After a delay of over a year A Quiet Place Part II is finally here and based on the response at the box office, fans were waiting for this one. The film has the biggest box office opening weekend of the year, and while it's certainly not up to the standards we're used to seeing, what is clear is that this franchise is still incredibly popular, and that mens we have to consider the possibility that we could see more A Quiet Place movies. Emily Blunt certainly thinks such films are possible.
MoviesSalamanca Press

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delivers on first film’s success

When word that Jim from “The Office,” a comedy actor in a sitcom, was going to write and direct a science-fiction horror film, people were fairly weary. But after the first previews dropped and audiences saw the film’s concept on display for just a few minutes, the tides quickly turned.
MoviesYes Weekly

A Quiet Place Part II: A sequel that’s equal

A Quiet Place (2018) was that rarity, a genre piece that was both a critical and financial success, as well as an impressive showcase for leading man/producer/director/screenwriter John Krasinski. The saga of an American family battling an alien invasion found a neat balance between characterization and special effects. As scary as it was, the characters were the principal focus – not the special effects.
Moviesntdaily.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is the best horror sequel of the 21st century

Although movie theaters have been officially reopened for a while now, it has felt like there haven’t been any movies worthy enough to be a “welcome back” for audiences. Before the pandemic hit, horror fans and general audiences alike were waiting for the sequel to “A Quiet Place,” until delays led to the sequel being pushed back to 2021. Director John Krasinski has done it yet again, and there is no doubt that his love for the horror genre translates onto the big screen. This movie was worth the wait, and if any movie can get people back to enjoying the theater-going experience, it is “A Quiet Place Part II.”
Movieshometownsource.com

Man Versus Movie: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is ‘A Quiet Place’ on steroids

Sequels, particularly those that follow a unicorn that both critics and audiences heaped praise upon, are tricky. Whether it’s because it was rushed to capitalize on the success of the original, or it’s too similar to the original, it’s too different from the original, or it’s just not that good, high expectations are often unmet.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cillian Murphy: What To Watch If You Like The A Quiet Place Part II Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At first, it sounded like a tall order to find an actor who could effectively fill the position as the male lead in A Quiet Place Part II after (SPOILER ALERT) writer and director John Krasinski’s character, Lee Abbott, sacrificed himself to save his children in the first film. However, Cillian Murphy proved to be a wonderful fit with his stunning performance as Emmett in the equally intense sequel. While watching the film, if you were ever curious where you might have seen the Irish actor before or if you wanted to explore his filmography any further, allow us to guide you in the right direction with the following movies (and one TV show) you can stream, rent (or purchase) digitally now, starting with another instant classic that sees Murphy at odds with the apocalypse.
MoviesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

John Krasinski Reveals the Origin of ‘A Quiet Place’s Monsters

One of the most compelling things about John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise is its ability to tell a complete story without expositional backstories. We’re thrown into a post-apocalyptic setting that’s become rampant with gruesome killing machines, but we never learn why or how. But Krasinski actually revealed the origin of his monsters on an episode of the Empire podcast. There’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A quiet place: the post-apocalyptic horror saga sets a date for its third installment

With the recent and successful premiere in the United States of A quiet place 2 (not in vain, it has broken the record for the best premiere during the pandemic with 60 million dollars) and with its upcoming arrival on the billboard in other countries (in Spain the June 18), Paramount Pictures ha announced the date of the third installment of the saga; thus, the spin-off directed by Jeff Nichols will premiere on March 31, 2023.
Paramount, CAkcrw.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ offers box office hope, Endeavor holds first earnings call since IPO

Following a strong box office showing for “A Quiet Place Part II” over Memorial Day weekend, industry analysts are encouraged that the box office may well be on its way back. The $57 million opening for the sequel satisfied director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt, and the couple is now backing off their complaint that Paramount wasn’t offering a long enough theatrical window for their film.
MoviesShowbiz411

Box Office: Horrors as “A Quiet Place 2” May Lose Weekend to “Conjuring 3,” Major Fall of for “Cruella”

As big as “A Quiet Place Part 2” was last weekend, it may not repeat at number 1. Last night “The Conjuring 3” arrived and swept up $10 million to $6 million for John Kraskinski’s gem of a sequel. So it looks bad “AQP2” but we’ll see how things shake out. But fear not, “AQP2” has now passed “Tenet” as the number 2 movie of the pandemic era.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

A Quiet Place 3 could happen and here’s why

A Quiet Place 3 could well happen, even though A Quiet Place 2 has just reached theaters following a hefty pandemic-related delay. Director John Krasinski’s unexpected follow-up to his popular 2018 film has broken the unwritten rule that horror sequels are always terrible, proving to be both a commercial and critical hit after debuting at number one in the US box office.
MoviesNME

Third instalment of ‘A Quiet Place’ franchise gets 2023 release date

A third film in the A Quiet Place franchise has just been pencilled in for a 2023 release date by Paramount. The currently untitled film, which is being written and directed by Jeff Nichols, won’t be a sequel, instead it’s being billed as a next instalment based on an idea from John Krasinski, according to Deadline.
Movieswhatsupnewp.com

What’s Up at the Movies: We review “A Quiet Place, Part II”

Watching the prologue of A Quiet Place Part II, which returns to the day that the noise-sensitive monsters of the first film arrived on Earth, I realized that post-apocalyptic cinema should thrive in the post-pandemic era. These films rely on a certain kind of nostalgia for a way of life abruptly lost, the before to their horrific after, and even though COVID-19 didn’t turn our daily lives into a dystopian wasteland, this has become a very relatable sentiment.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Watch “A Quiet Place Part 2” Streaming Online: It’s free

A Quiet Place 2 has finally arrived but just where is the movie available to watch? Is A Quiet Place Part II on Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?. Film releases have been hugely impacted over the past 12 months and A Quiet Place 2 was one of the first movies to delay its release date.