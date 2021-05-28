Cancel
Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in origin story

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Antelope Valley Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical based on the early life of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier. Warner Bros. and the Roald Dahl Story Co. announced Monday that the 25-year-old Chalamet will star in “Wonka.”. The studio said the film will “focus on a young...

