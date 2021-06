Indulge me for a moment. Normally, I use this introductory space to talk about some futures bet I like or a trend I'm noticing, but right now, I just want to lament one of the weird days in the history of this picks column. I put three picks out for Tuesday's games: Over 231.5 in Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers +1.5 over Denver Nuggets and LeBron James over 26.5 points against the Phoenix Suns. I ended up going 1-2 on the day. Not the end of the world, but not what I was hoping for with a 22-10 record through the first 10 days of the postseason. What really got me, though, were the steps that took me to that 1-2 finish.