(PRESS RELEASE) NEENAH, WI — The jewelry industry is about to feel a lot safer thanks to Jewelers Mutual Group and its release of an Alarm Response Program supported by Securitas, a highly regarded global leader in protective services. The group had been piloting the program with its commercially insured jewelers and their agents with success. As crimes targeting the jewelry industry continue to climb, the group is ready to launch the program to all jewelers in the U.S., including those not currently insured with Jewelers Mutual.