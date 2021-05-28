Construction delays return of commercial flights at airport

CHEYENNE – Commercial airline flights at Cheyenne Regional Airport will be suspended slightly longer than initially expected due to construction delays on runway upgrades, meaning widely available flights into Wyoming’s capital won’t be available during Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.

After commercial flights were suspended in April to begin a $62 million infrastructure investment, local airport officials announced earlier this week that the reopening date will no longer be in July.

Nathan Benton, general manager of the Cheyenne Regional Airport, said the delay was caused by a nationwide shortage in the type of concrete needed to complete the runway renovations, along with some weather delays this spring.

“That’s what’s really kind of driving the delay in the project at the moment,” Banton said. “Right now, the airport is still usable, but the runway we have available right now isn’t long enough for commercial flights to land.”

“What’s going to happen is we’re not able to get into that next phase of the project prior to CFD starting, which is really quite unfortunate, especially since we worked hard with our airline partner (so that) they were going to do three flights a day during Cheyenne Frontier Days for us to really help with people getting in and out,” he added.

Banton said the plan now is for the project to be completed by the start of September, ahead of the Labor Day weekend. At that point, United Airlines flights between Cheyenne and Denver are expected to resume.

The airport’s offerings have fluctuated over the last few years. After seven months in 2018 without any commercial flights at the airport, ones from Cheyenne to Dallas began in November 2018 and continued until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the airport to pause the route last spring.

With that route then canceled, new flights to and from Denver started in November 2020 and were paused to accommodate the runway project.

Although the runway project has paused commercial flights in Cheyenne for at least four months this year, many smaller aircraft can continue flying in to the airport. C-130s and other planes with the Wyoming Air National Guard have also been able to keep up their operations during the project, which has been funded largely with federal dollars.

Meanwhile, passengers with commercial airline reservations in July and August will be contacted regarding re-ticketing and rescheduling through their original booking agencies. Any passengers with concerns about their itineraries are encouraged to contact the airline or their booking agent directly.