The dramatic re-drawing of transport routes due to Covid is continuing – with a new ferry link between Holyhead in northwest Wales and Belfast.It is the first time the ports have been connected by a scheduled ferry service.From 25 June to 18 July, Stena Line will sail at weekends between the two ports. In normal times, Holyhead has only one route, to Dublin.The ferry firm also links Belfast with Liverpool and Cairnryan in southwest Scotland.Strict Irish rules on arrivals from the UK because of concerns about the so-called Delta variant have dampened demand for transport to and from the republic.Stena...