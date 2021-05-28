Danai Gurira will return for Black Panther 2 and a Disney Plus spin-off series

Jonathan Majors had just come from a boxing session with his trainer when he joined me for an interview for Tuesday’s episode of “Just for Variety.”. I couldn’t help but wonder if the workout was to prepare him for his upcoming work in the next “Ant-Man” movie or the third “Creed” to be directed by Michael B. Jordan. “To be an actor, it’s a lifestyle so you always have to be ready for everything,” Major says, choosing his words carefully. “So none of the above and all of the above.”