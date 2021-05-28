Danai Gurira will return for Black Panther 2 and a Disney Plus spin-off series
Danai Gurira is set to reprise her Black Panther role of Okoye in the movie's upcoming sequel, as well as a TV series for Disney Plus. The news was confirmed by an interview with Gurira's lawyer in The Hollywood Reporter – the publication writes that Jamie Mandelbaum "brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney Plus."www.gamesradar.com