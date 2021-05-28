Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Danai Gurira will return for Black Panther 2 and a Disney Plus spin-off series

By Emily Garbutt
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danai Gurira is set to reprise her Black Panther role of Okoye in the movie's upcoming sequel, as well as a TV series for Disney Plus. The news was confirmed by an interview with Gurira's lawyer in The Hollywood Reporter – the publication writes that Jamie Mandelbaum "brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney Plus."

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nakia
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Danai Gurira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Disney Plus#Wakanda#Marvel Phase 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesDecider

When Will ‘Luca’ Be on Disney Plus?

Buongiorno, Luca! Pixar‘s latest animated masterpiece will be released in just a few days. For those who can’t travel to any luxurious destinations this summer, the film will be the perfect replacement — why not voyage to a seaside Italian town and cruise around on a Vespa? No long flight, jet lag, or time difference necessary. There’s just a bit of a wait, and we’re here to help guide you through the Disney+ and theater release date of Luca. Andiamo!
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Disney Plus Series Inspired by David Fincher, Marvel Says

Disney Plus' new Loki series promises to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a time-bending espionage plot and a new cast of characters. To bring the story to life, the show's team drew from the films of director David Fincher for the plot of the film, as reported by Deadline.
Moviessideshow.com

Black Panther

Sideshow and Kotobukiya present the 8th entry in the ARTFX Premier Series, Black Panther!. The high-quality statues of the ARTFX Premier series are meticulously designed to make your collection shine. Created using digital sculpting technology, the ARTFX Premier series pursues detail in order to challenge the limits of realism in 1:10 scale. The craftsmanship in this piece continues from the sculpting to the painting. ARTFX Premier re-evaluates the standards for figure painting. Each individual piece of the statue is layered with several types of paint, giving the finished product an unprecedented sense of beauty and depth.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jonathan Majors on 'Ant-Man 3,' Joining the MCU and Those 'Creed' Rumors

Jonathan Majors had just come from a boxing session with his trainer when he joined me for an interview for Tuesday’s episode of “Just for Variety.”. I couldn’t help but wonder if the workout was to prepare him for his upcoming work in the next “Ant-Man” movie or the third “Creed” to be directed by Michael B. Jordan. “To be an actor, it’s a lifestyle so you always have to be ready for everything,” Major says, choosing his words carefully. “So none of the above and all of the above.”
Moviesnewslanes.com

Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson movie will be free on Disney Plus – here's when

Next month Black Widow‘s story will be brought to an end. The hero, who is played by Johansson, has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 debuted in 2010. Since then, Natasha Romanoff has become a key member of the Avengers. Her journey came to a tragic end in 2019’s blockbuster hit Avengers Endgame when she sacrificed herself to get the Soul Stone on Vormir.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘She-Hulk’ Series at Disney Plus Casts Jameela Jamil

The “She-Hulk” series at Disney Plus has cast Jameela Jamil in a major role, Variety has confirmed with sources. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. Jamil will reportedly play Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Will you be watching ‘Black Widow’ on Disney Plus? Peek at the details

Black Widow, the first MCU movie in two years, will premiere in theatres and be available for purchase on Disney+ on July 9. While 2021 has been the year of MCU fans winning big with such excellent series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, it’s the movies that fill the MCU fans with nostalgia & fondness. It was the movies that brought us together, after all.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

What is the next MCU show after Loki?

The executives at Marvel Studios have always had a plan. In fact, they’re in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with every release through 2023 carefully mapped out. While the pandemic tossed a wrench into those plans, things are getting back on track, and now it’s time to think about what MCU series is coming to Disney+ after Loki.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Adds The Black Widow Collection Ahead Of Nat’s Solo Movie

We’ve waited so long for Black Widow that it’ll be surreal when it’s actually out. Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure was originally due in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic saw its release date repeatedly pushed back. Now, finally, it’s coming on July 9th and will be the first MCU movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kang the Conqueror actor denies a Loki appearance

Loki is in full swing on Disney Plus, already a third of the way through its six episodes – and it's told us all about the Sacred Timeline, and a multiversal war in the MCU's history. An Easter egg in episode 1 suggests something potentially more momentous for the Marvel universe is on the way: Kang the Conqueror.
TV SeriesIGN

Disney Plus Original Series Will Begin Premiering on Wednesdays

Disney Plus will begin moving original series premieres from Fridays to Wednesdays going forward following the successful release of Loki in the mid-week timeslot. Loki is officially Disney Plus’ most-watched season premiere, and Disney is taking it as a sign that releasing original programming on Wednesdays is the best path forward.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Knives Out 2 casts Star Wars and Iron Fist actor Jessica Henwick

Knives Out 2 has added to its already impressive cast. According to Deadline, Jessica Henwick will be joining the line-up of the Knives Out sequel. The actor is probably best known for her role as Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist series on Netflix, appearing as a Resistance pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. She will also have a leading role in The Matrix 4 and will appear in the Russo brothers' Netflix thriller The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.