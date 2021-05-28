Cancel
Ray: Netflix’s Upcoming Star-Studded Anthology Series Is Based on Legendary Satyajit Ray’s Stories

By Vicky Sequeira
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to share the teaser of the anthology series Ray. The series, based on Satyajit Rays short stories, will stream from June 25. “Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top-notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix,” wrote Bajpayee. 99 Songs: AR Rahman’s Musical Drama to Arrive on Netflix on May 21 (Watch Trailer).

