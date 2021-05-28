Ray: Netflix’s Upcoming Star-Studded Anthology Series Is Based on Legendary Satyajit Ray’s Stories
Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to share the teaser of the anthology series Ray. The series, based on Satyajit Rays short stories, will stream from June 25. "Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top-notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix," wrote Bajpayee.