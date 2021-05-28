Cancel
Amazon will install small ‘ZenBooth’ meditation kiosks in its warehouses

By Erin Fox
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what may go down as a defining 2021 moment, Amazon has unveiled kiosks to help overworked employees destress, Vice has reported. Called the “ZenBooth,” it’s a tiny “mindful practice room” about the size of an old-school phone booth. There, works can practice the company’s “AmaZen” program which guides them “through mindfulness practices in individual interactive kiosks at buildings,” the company said. The booths are part of Amazon’s WorkingWell program announced earlier this month.

