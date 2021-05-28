Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Oscar Isaac Confirmed to Star in Marvel’s Moon Knight Series at Disney+

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood star Oscar Isaac, who had been in talks for a long time to star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series ‘Moon Knight’, has finally been confirmed to feature in the upcoming project. Marvel announced the news via its Twitter handle by tweeting “‘WE ARE MOONKNIGHT’ – Oscar Isaac,” as a sly tip of the hat to the fact that Isaac’s character Marc Spector, who is an elite soldier and mercenary and has multiple, distinctive personalities, which he develops after he becomes the embodiment of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Kraven the Hunter: Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play the Lead Role in Sony’s Latest Marvel Film.

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Benson
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Aaron Moorhead
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star In Marvel#Egyptian#Marvel Entertainment#Marvel#The Umbrella Academy#Syndicated News#News Brig Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movies24newshd.tv

Fawad Khan to star in Disney’s Ms Marvel

Marvel's upcoming project Ms Marvel had been making headlines before its inception. So when the news of the project actually getting made was announced, fans were over the moon. Ms Marvel is essentially Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager from Pakistan. Iman Vellani essays the lead role and now it looks...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: How the Disney+ Series Sets Up Multiple Marvel Studios Projects

Loki isn't low-key about setting up the future of Phase 4: the Marvel Studios original series will have wide-reaching ramifications spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the Multiverse — when the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) branches out on his own adventure across time and space. After stealing the Tesseract and escaping capture when Earth's mightiest heroes time travel back to 2012 in Avengers: Endgame, Loki creates a branched timeline and is immediately apprehended by the Time Variance Authority. Arrested for crimes against the "sacred timeline," a.k.a. the mainstream MCU, Loki will have to work with Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to help capture an even greater threat or face deletion from reality.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney+'s Loki: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The Marvel Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whenever a new installment of the Marvel movies is on the horizon, that typically means that it is time to review all the Marvel moves in order and make sure you are up to speed with the preceding events. However, with the Wednesday, June 9, premiere of Loki on Disney+ approaching soon, not everyone may have a chance to rewatch all the Marvel movies Loki has appeared in by then. Luckily, for those in need of a quick refresher or even fans of Tom Hiddleston with no prior knowledge of the MCU, we present this convenient guide of all the essential facts and moments to keep in mind when watching the upcoming series, starting with a glimpse into the God of Mischief’s true origins.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Reportedly Return In Moon Knight

For a character that Kevin Feige hasn’t even publicly mentioned by name, there’s been an awful lot of talk surrounding the potential future of the Punisher as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two-year hold following the Netflix show’s cancellation has long since expired, but even before then, we’d...
TV SeriesDigital Trends

Loki: What you need to know before watching Marvel’s Disney+ series

Everyone’s favorite god of mischief is set to return in Loki, the next live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Premiering June 9 on the Disney+ streaming service, Loki brings Tom Hiddleston back as the Asgardian trickster last seen in Avengers: Endgame and sets him on a time- and space-traveling adventure certain to test both his formidable talents and his questionable moral compass.
TV SeriesMiami Herald

‘Loki’ review: Marvel’s trickster god gets Disney+ series off to a nimble start. Can it stay that way?

Judging from the first two episodes, the six-part Disney+ spinoff series “Loki” is my kind of Marvel. It’s lighter and more “Doctor Who”-y on its feet than most of the franchise’s billion-dollar-grossing mayhem-athons. Like “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) the series favors comic possibilities more than apocalypses and personal grief (though there’s some of both). And it’s guided by a fantastically droll central performance from Tom Hiddleston.
TV Seriesthebullrockford.com

Marvel’s Loki Finally Arrives On Disney Plus!

The wait is over! Loki, the third installment of Marvel’s mini series spin offs is finally here on Disney+. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Thor’s mischievous brother who broke the timeline and escaped in the Avengers Endgame movie and now has to go back and fix it. The series also stars another Hollywood big name in Owen Wilson. Check out the trailer below and if you don’t have Disney + and you’re a Marvel fan, well you better get on it!
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney confirms “Wakanda” series with Danai Gurira back

After the enormous success of Wanda & Vision Y The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios has confirmed a spin off series about the universe of Black Panther, which will focus on telling the story of Wakanda and will bring back actress Danai Gurira as Okoye, the mighty warrior member of the Dora Milaje.
TV Seriescastleinsider.com

A New Movie, Marvel Series, and MORE Drop on Disney+ And Hulu Next Week!

New episodes have dropped for hit shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Also, Raya and the Last Dragon is finally available for free to all Disney+ subscribers, and the new Marvel series Loki premieres this week! Theres so much to watch in the next few days, so weve rounded up the full list to share with you! Thats everything new this week! Stay...
TV & VideosIGN

Marvel’s Loki Tamil, Telugu Versions Delayed: Disney Plus Hotstar

With Marvel’s Loki out on Disney Plus Hotstar, it seems that the Tamil and Telugu dubs are nowhere to be seen. While the hotly anticipated show can be watched in English and Hindi, Disney Plus has said it’s coming “soon” in a statement to Gadgets 360 however no concrete date has been given. Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown in parts of the country, it’s no surprise that these versions didn’t make the Loki release date.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Disney Plus Series Inspired by David Fincher, Marvel Says

Disney Plus' new Loki series promises to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a time-bending espionage plot and a new cast of characters. To bring the story to life, the show's team drew from the films of director David Fincher for the plot of the film, as reported by Deadline.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Pops For The Upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series: Loki

We are just days away from seeing the return of Loki on the screen with the newest Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Loki. In Avengers: Infinity War, our version of the God of Mischief died while trying to take on Thanos. However, with the Avengers message with time-trace in Avengers: Endgame, Loki's path has changed as he escapes his custody after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. I'm sure this series will answer a lot of our questions as well as give us new mysteries about the MCU. To prepare fans for the premiere of the series, Funko has revealed the first wave of Pop Vinyls for Loki. Two Pops have been revealed in this wave, and I can expect more Pops will be revealed in the coming weeks on Marvel Mondays. The God of Mischief himself is in the wave along with TVA (Time Variance Authority) agent Mobius. Check out both character molds below with the official glams from Funko.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Critic Scores For Marvel Studios And Disney+’s Loki Revealed

Both rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic revealed their critic scores for the upcoming Loki series on Disney+. It appears critics were given the first two episodes of the series to review. Rotten Tomatoes. On Rotten Tomatoes, Loki has a 92% Tomatometer rating. Here’s what the critics are saying:. Adam Barnhardt at...
TV SeriesPosted by
GQMagazine

Loki Confirms That Marvel's Future Is Weirdness

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an experiment that’s played out in public and in real time. It wasn’t obvious before Iron Man hit theaters in 2008 that moviegoers would turn out for a hero who didn’t have the name recognition of Spider-Man. Nor was it a sure thing that audiences would put in the homework of watching films starring individual Avengers before the release of a movie that brought them together. Establishing the MCU as we now know it took a lot of risk-taking. But in some respects, Marvel also hedged its bets in the early days with largely earthbound stories and relatively simple concepts. Until Guardians of the Galaxy expanded the universe to the far reaches of the cosmos and Doctor Strange explored its mystic underworld, the MCU largely held back from hitting viewers with the full-on weirdness at the heart of Marvel Comics. With the MCU’s expansion to Disney+, however, Marvel seems happy to let weirdness run wild — at least up to a point—a trend their latest series Loki, which begins this week, delightfully continues.