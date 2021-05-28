Oscar Isaac Confirmed to Star in Marvel’s Moon Knight Series at Disney+
Hollywood star Oscar Isaac, who had been in talks for a long time to star in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight', has finally been confirmed to feature in the upcoming project. Marvel announced the news via its Twitter handle by tweeting "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' – Oscar Isaac," as a sly tip of the hat to the fact that Isaac's character Marc Spector, who is an elite soldier and mercenary and has multiple, distinctive personalities, which he develops after he becomes the embodiment of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.