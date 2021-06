Choosing a bike can be more involved than you might realize at first thought. There are different types for different styles of riding, features to consider and choose between, and wide-ranging prices. Just because you spend more does not necessarily mean you are getting the best bike for your lifestyle. Fortunately, The Manual has selected a wide range of all kinds of affordable bikes. So whether you want to give commuting a try or want to attempt mountain biking with a little help from an electric pedal assist, there’s a bike under $1,000 that will get you there.