Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Team Up To Aid Karnataka With Oxygen Supply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It looks like the battle for the name KSRTC will not end soon. Although the order of the Trademark of Registry is in favour of the Kerala Transport Corporation, Karnataka may approach the High Court against it. If the war is to be settled amicably, discussions will be required at the secretary level or at the ministerial level. — KSRTC chief Biju Prabhakar is not interested in continuing the legal battle with Karnataka. At the same time, he said there is no compromise on the name. When searching for a ticket online, the domain KSRTC belongs to Karnataka and the entire ticket goes to them. Karnataka has the highest revenue for inter-state services as it operates cheaper services from Bangalore. Therefore, Kerala will stand firmly for the ownership of the domains KSRTC.IN, KSRTC.ORG and KSRTC.COM as per the order of the Registrar of Trademarks, Biju Prabhakar said.