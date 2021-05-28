Ballet Wyoming returns from year-long hiatus with "Con Classica"

Giovanni Pinto’s ballet slippers didn’t touch a stage for all of 2020. For more than a year, they didn’t get to help the dancer turn his body into the perfect pirouette, or provide their usual support while leaping across space in a grand jeté.

Pinto’s last performance with Ballet Wyoming was also his last time in front of an audience for 19 months. Shortly after the Cheyenne-based company’s October 2019 adaption of “Dracula,” the performing artist and journalist moved to Connecticut to become the press secretary for Connecticut House Democrats.

But in March, once the company deemed it safe to start rehearsing for its first show in over a year and a half, Pinto returned as a guest artist.

“For me, coming back was a whole other sense of emotions because I felt like I was back with my family again, the family that I had curated in Wyoming,” Pinto said. “So to also be a part of this machine that has been out of commission for too long, plain and simple, was just absolutely magical. And my body felt like it was doing what it was supposed to be doing again.”

Although Ballet Wyoming typically performs a storybook ballet every spring, this year – to nobody’s surprise after the pandemic changed everything – will be different. On June 4 and 5, the company will stage “Con Classica,” an original contemporary ballet by former company dancer and guest choreographer Bailey de Vries.

The piece, described to ticket purchasers online as a “60 minute-immersive performance of movement, sound and light,” is Ballet Wyoming’s first collaboration with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and Nueshok, a design and fabrication studio. A small ensemble of string players will provide live accompaniment for part of the performance (the other half will feature prerecorded music), and while the dancers are onstage, they’ll also be accompanied by a 43-foot-long lighting installation hanging above them.

“The goal of this ballet was to make it multi-sensorial, to make it an experience for vision, for expression, for sound – to put yourself in sort of a sensory tank,” said de Vries. “So you go in, and you have all of these new things that you’ve become kind of vulnerable to in the theater, that we haven’t really been able to experience for the past year.”

Throughout her creation process, the choreographer realized ballet is essentially a physical manifestation of what we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Becoming a dancer requires an exploration of personal limitations and boundaries, and once they’re on stage, de Vries said, dancers learn the value of physical presence and how to share a space in a different, more intimate way.

The ballet demonstrates everything from the claustrophobia of quarantine to the fear of what could happen once you step back into the outside world again, and Executive Director Barbara Sandick said it will remind everyone how good it feels to see loved ones in person.

“We have spent the last year, 18 months, staring at our computer, and to have that feeling and that warmth and that companionship that you have when you’re sitting … in that theater watching and experiencing the sound and the movement is special,” she said. “The vision was to try and include the idea of where we were at with COVID with this idea of ‘I’m in my bubble.’”

Anyone can go to the movie theater or watch a movie in their home for entertainment, Pinto added, but what makes “Con Classica” special is that it’s a return to that live theatrical experience so many people have craved for more than a year.

“Quite literally, you are watching real people make magic through movement,” he said. “And that is something that, from a primitive perspective, is going to create sensations and emotions within people that we haven’t experienced over the past year. … which I feel is going to reconnect us as a community and as a society. So, I really think art is the gateway to starting up again.”

Part of the choreography for “Con Classica” debuted in August at a small, socially distanced Denver gathering called “Baroque” that supported, as its flier said, “innovative architectures for events and experiences.” After a few Ballet Wyoming dancers performed a couple of de Vries’ pieces alongside a string quartet at that event, the positive feedback she received made her think the Cheyenne show wouldn’t have the full effect without live music.

“I kind of took that image in my head, that feeling (of live music) and translated it to this ballet,” she said. “And I contrasted that intimacy of an ensemble of live music and compared it to something that’s pre-recorded and a little bit more robust.”

Ballet Wyoming parent Janie Wilcox – whose daughter is graduating senior Kelly Wilcox – recalled feeling particularly moved by the collaborative nature of the Denver event, and she’s excited to see two Cheyenne art organizations coming together for this upcoming performance.

“There’s nothing better than live music,” she said. “No matter what form, if it’s orchestra or jazz or anything else. And then to have the dancers relay that music through their bodies and their dance form – it was breathtaking. And I think my takeaway from Denver … is it’s very, very engaging to have more than one art happening at the same time.“

Although “Con Classica” wasn’t the original plan – Ballet Wyoming was originally going to put on a production of “The Wild Things” – the company’s dancers, board of directors and artistic team alike are just thankful it’s safe enough to host an in-person, indoor event right now. The health and safety of its dancers and patrons are the organization’s largest priority, but as more people get vaccinated, and CDC guidelines and state restrictions loosen, it’s time for the arts to return in full swing.

“We’ve tried to see it in our homes, but it’s different to experience live music and live performance on a stage than it is to see it on the screen,” said board president Katy Rinne. “And I think that’s something that we’ve all missed. We’ve missed the community of it. We’ve missed just the beauty and understanding of cultural activities and experiencing art firsthand, instead of at a distance. … so I think to bring the focus back to that in-person experience is super beneficial.”