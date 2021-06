In the spring of 2011, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates met with Combined Joint Task Force 101 at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. Emphasizing it was he who signed deployment orders, Mr. Gates said he felt personally responsible for the soldiers’ safety and security. The service member who asked Mr. Gates what “kept him up at night” probably expected the secretary to discuss weapons of mass destruction or some other national security threat, but Mr. Gates responded that it was his concern for the troops, which was always at the forefront of his mind.