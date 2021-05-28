Black Widow: 7 reasons you should still be excited despite the delays
Black Widow deserves the excitement of fans despite the multiple delays it has faced. Over the last year a lot of films have had their premieres and release dates delayed. Among those movies is Black Widow. A project that’s had more than its share of release date changes, it looks like it may finally hit theaters (and Disney Plus Premier Access) this summer. Marvel released the latest trailer in April, confirming its official release date: Black Widow will hit theaters July 9, 2021.bamsmackpow.com