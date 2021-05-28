Black Widow: 7 reasons you should still be excited despite the delays

Scarlett Johansson has confirmed a particular connection between Avengers: Infinity War and her upcoming solo film, Black Widow. The road to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film has been a long one. Since the release of the first Avengers film back in 2012, many wondered why the character hadn’t gotten her own movie. Eventually, the solo film went into production only for it to be delayed once again by the Covid-19 pandemic for over a year. When the first trailer was released, however, fans spotted something rather troubling in it.