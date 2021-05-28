Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Ralph Rimmer: RFL CEO defends decision over awarding of elite academy licences

By Sky Sports Rugby League
SkySports
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Rimmer is adamant the RFL stand by the decisions made around awarding 10 elite academy licences for the next six-year period despite the controversy it has caused. Four of the current 12 Super League clubs - Castleford Tigers, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils - along with Championship side Bradford Bulls had their applications rejected, with the other seven English-based clubs and Catalans Dragons being accepted.

www.skysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
Nigel Huddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfl#London Broncos#Academies#Ceos#Rfl#Castleford Tigers#Hull Kingston Rovers#Salford Red Devils#Championship#Bradford Bulls#Catalans#Parliament#Pontefract#Sky Sports#Hull Kr#Sports Resolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super League
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyBBC

Matty Ashurst: Wakefield second-rower signs new two-year deal with club

Wakefield Trinity second row Matty Ashurst has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further two years. The 31-year-old, who joined from Salford ahead of the 2015 campaign, was out of contract this year. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons here and couldn't imagine...
Sportschatsports.com

England boss Southgate defends decision to substitute Kane

England boss Gareth Southgate made the bold call to substitute captain Harry Kane for the second successive game despite his side needing a goal because he wanted to add more energy to his team. The Tottenham striker was replaced by Marcus Rashford with 16 minutes left against Scotland at Wembley...
WorldThe Independent

Sam Tomkins appointed captain of England against the Combined Nations All Stars

Sam Tomkins has been appointed England’s captain for Friday’s match against the Combined Nations All Stars. The 32-year-old Catalans Dragons full-back will lead out his side at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on his 30th England appearance, almost nine years since he announced himself on the international scene with a hat-trick of tries on debut against Wales in Bridgend.
RugbyThe Guardian

Shaun Wane ready for first England match after 16 months as head coach

It’s been nearly three years but finally England will return to action on Friday, 16 months after Shaun Wane was appointed head coach and a year after he was supposed to take charge of his first game. The return will be as low-key as it gets: a friendly against the re-christened Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington. But given that Wane will only have one more game – against World Cup semi-finalists Fiji on 15 October – before his team launch the Rugby League World Cup against Samoa, it still counts.
WorldBBC

Farrell scores twice as England face All Stars - radio & text

The All Stars get the second half off and running. Almost time for the second half. Feeling suitably refreshed? Anyone's call which way this one is going... If you missed it earlier, England's women's side warmed up for this year's World Cup with a 60-0 thrashing of Wales, who were competing in their first international Test.
RugbyBBC

Super League: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Hull FC have named an 18-man squad with players such as Jake Connor and Chris Satae involved in the mid-season game between England and Combined All-Stars.
Rugbyleighjournal.co.uk

Warrington Wolves 44 Leigh Centurions 18, match report

LEIGH Centurions found a Warrington Wolves side missing 10 regulars too hot to handle at The Halliwell Jones Stadium and fell 44-18. Although Kurt Haggerty’s basement side scored the first try of the second half to cut the arrears to 14-6, they were always kept at arm’s length and faded in the closing minutes.
Rugbyleighjournal.co.uk

Leigh Centurions injuries: Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Reynolds, Matty Russell

LEIGH Centurions have picked up three injuries in their 44-18 defeat at Warrington Wolves. Prop Tyrone McCarthy seems certain to miss the trip to Leeds Rhinos next Thursday after being knocked out, while half back Ben Reynolds and winger Matty Russell were in the wars too. “Tyke is in a...
Rugbynewsatw.com

Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-16 Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons improved their position at the top of Super League, comfortably beating Castleford Tigers for a ninth win in 10 games. Josh Drinkwater created two of the three tries with beautifully floated passes on each wing for Fouad Yaha and Mathieu Laguerre respectively. Samisoni Langi also forced his way...
WorldThe Independent

Hull KR coronavirus outbreak forces derby postponement

Super League’s Hull derby has been postponed after the coronavirus outbreak at Hull KR worsened. Rovers’ home game against St Helens on Friday was called off earlier this week after five players tested positive for Covid-19 and their next two fixtures – at home to Hull FC next Thursday and away to Catalans Dragons on Monday, July 5 – have also been postponed after the club returned another eight positive results.
Rugbynewsatw.com

Super League: Wakefield Trinity 14-6 Wigan Warriors

Wakefield responded to successive defeats by beating an inexperienced Wigan, although potentially at a cost as winger Tom Johnstone limped off. Johnstone was withdrawn in the second half, after ex-Wigan half-back Ryan Hampshire, and Matty Ashurst had scored first-half tries for a 12-0 lead. Umyla Hanley, son of Wigan great...
Rugbyayradvertiser.com

New England captain Sam Tomkins says time at Wigan taught him to be a leader

A shocked Sam Tomkins says he will take his leadership experience at Wigan into his role as England captain, starting with Friday’s match against the Combined Nations All Stars. The 32-year-old Catalans Dragons full-back will lead out his side at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on his 30th England appearance, almost...
WorldSkySports

Jack Welsby: England call up St Helens back after Jonny Lomax suffers leg injury

St Helens' Grand Final hero Jack Welsby has received a last-minute call-up for England ahead of Friday's game against the Combined Nations All Stars. Utility back Welsby, 20, who scored the last-second try that won the Grand Final in November, takes the place of his St Helens team-mate Jonny Lomax, who has been withdrawn after picking up a leg injury in training.
Rugbyleighjournal.co.uk

Warrington 44 Leigh Centurions 18, Kurt Haggerty comments

LEIGH Centurions’ latest defeat to Warrington Wolves was another one that got away from them. As the game at The Halliwell Jones Stadium reached the final quarter Kurt Haggerty’s men looked to still have a slim chance at 26-12 down. All pictures by Richard Walker. But two close-range tries conceded...