Ralph Rimmer: RFL CEO defends decision over awarding of elite academy licences
Ralph Rimmer is adamant the RFL stand by the decisions made around awarding 10 elite academy licences for the next six-year period despite the controversy it has caused. Four of the current 12 Super League clubs - Castleford Tigers, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils - along with Championship side Bradford Bulls had their applications rejected, with the other seven English-based clubs and Catalans Dragons being accepted.www.skysports.com