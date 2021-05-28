Can world be best and worst at the same time?

Okay, I have a confession to make — I am an extremely fearful person. I am scared of almost everything from lizards to nuclear annihilation. As a person who spends a lot of time hoping that his fears don’t come true, I do occasionally wander off into the prayer territory. A strange sanctum beyond logic where I am literally begging the forces of the universe to be kind to me. Or as some religious people would put it, submitting myself to God. Now here’s the catch, despite succumbing to my fears from time to time, I do not identify as a believer. I do not think that an omniscient, humanoid entity is controlling the cosmos, or simply put I’m an atheist. Wherever I go, I get rebuffed for holding two contradictory views. People would call me confused or lost or even delusional for imagining that atheism and religion can sit in the same boat. I do not see why someone can’t be atheistic and religious at once. Having run into this arbitrary wall separating believers and non-believers far too many times, I think it's time to logically tear it down.