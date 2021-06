I know. The first question you ask is, "Why use a cover crop? I only have a small garden." When we talk about cover crops we are talking specifically about vegetable gardens. Whether you have a small garden, for example a 10 x 10 (or 100 square foot) plot, or a large garden a cover crop will benefit the soil. I've talked before about crop rotation and a small plot is certainly doable but a larger plot or multiple plots make rotation easier. At some point you have an area that is completely out of production and will be fallow for a while. Fallow just means that it doesn't have a crop planted on it. Usually that's a temporary situation. The question becomes what to do with the ground. It isn't good to just leave it bare. That invites erosion and weeds. Then who wants to spend their summer weeding a garden plot that isn't being used? That's where a cover crop comes in handy.