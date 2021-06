Fire crews remained on the scene over night following a fire that had spread across approximately 6.5 acres in the area of Gunners Lake near Scappoose. As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 4, Scappoose Fire with the assistance of Vernonia Fire, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Forestry were in the process of suppressing the blaze, which was about 25% contained, according to a release from Scappoose Fire.