‘The Underground Railroad’s Joi McMillon, Onnalee Blank Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ Episode

Growing up in South Africa, Thuso Mbedu struggled with severe skin allergies so much that she decided to dedicate her studies toward becoming a dermatologist. With a high school class schedule that mainly consisted of mathematics, biology, and physical sciences, she signed up for drama as a break from her day-to-day routine. Little did she know, this decision would lead her down a completely different path to stardom. Theater became a vehicle to help her break out of her shell, and over 10 years later, led her to landing a starring role in Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’s new Amazon Studios series, The Underground Railroad. In the gripping show, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, Mbedu powerfully plays the role of Cora, an enslaved young woman who escapes from a plantation in the Antebellum South and embarks on a journey for her freedom and self-discovery.