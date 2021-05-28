Cancel
Forex daily trading volumes jump 14% year-on-year in April - CLS

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchange trading volumes rose 14% year-on-year in April to $1.77 trillion, CLS said on Friday, with significant increases in trading of the Japanese yen, the British pound and Canadian dollar. CLS, a major settler of trades in the forex markets, said turnover was up...

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 6-day high as Fed calms investors

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches a 6-day high at 1.2265 * Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April * Price of Brent crude rises above $75 a barrel TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the central bank is not rushing to hike rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery required more time before any tapering of stimulus and higher borrowing costs are appropriate, helping Wall Street recoup last week's decline. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is highly geared to the economic cycle. Brent crude rose above $75 a barrel, reaching its highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2271 to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since last Thursday at 1.2265. The currency also gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March as provincial governments put in place restrictions to tackle a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales down 3.2% in May. Still, the Bank of Canada expects consumer spending to lead a strong rebound in the domestic economy as vaccinations climb and containment measures ease. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up nearly 1 basis point at 1.416%. Last Friday, it touched a 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)