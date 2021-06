Gary Lineker believes England finally have the squad to “compete” for Euro 2020 after failing to reach the semi-finals for 25 years. Gareth Southgate’s team begin their campaign against Croatia on Sunday before meeting old rivals Scotland and finishing off Group D against Czech Republic. Lineker, England’s third highest goalscorer, believes there is enough firepower in the squad to make the group stage a “comfortable” experience. “Expectation is enjoyable, I know sometimes it is the hope that kills you but for the first time in a long time, England have a squad that can compete,” Lineker told Goal. “I know...