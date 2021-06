Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer had no issue that she wanted to speak to the public — he just wanted to make sure it was under the right circumstances. "One of the most revealing things that happened after Panorama were found guilty of that scandal, I got a lot of letters from the public all very supportive and all very sad actually that this had happened," Charles said while appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, June 10. "But one was from this very interesting man, I've never met him, and he wrote to me and he said, 'In the autumn of 1995 I was the father at a sports match in which Harry was playing,' and he said, 'I met your sister and I thought she is just the most special person I've ever met.'"