Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day. Flash flood watches remain in effect across our area until Saturday morning. Heavy rain from training thunderstorms will continue to pose a risk for flash flooding in many spots throughout the day. Thunderstorms this morning will wind down before another round is possible by the afternoon and early evening hours. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could develop during the afternoon with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats. Tornado risk is low, but not zero. The weather this weekend looks to stay active with scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday and a few more returning on Sunday. Stay connected with KCTV5 as we continue to monitor the ongoing flooding concern.